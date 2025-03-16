wrestling / News
The Undertaker On His Connection With Fans, Being Able to Evoke Emotion
The Undertaker recently reflected on the connection he has with wrestling fans and says that connection is how one becomes a legend. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with WrestleRant for a new interview and you can see a couple of highlights below (per WrestleRant):
on his connection with fans: “If you make them care, you’ve won, and that is the biggest thing. I think that’s one of the bigger problems we have. It’s getting better because we are getting some good storytellers now, but … a lot of these young wrestlers are relying so much on their athletic gifts that they’re not learning how to tell stories.”
On his career: “I mean, I had a pretty decent career with five moves. But I evoked emotion and made people care, one way or another. That’s how you become a legend.”