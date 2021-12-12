The Undertaker On His Favorite Current WWE Star, Toughest Opponent, More

The Undertaker recently did a quick Q&A for WWE in which he gave some short answers to name his favorite current WWE star, his toughest opponent and more. You can see the video from WWE’s TIkTok account below, and the answers:

On his favorite WWE star: “Edge.”

On his toughest opponent: “Yokozuna.”

On who he wishes he could have faced: “Andre the Giant.”

On his favorite non-wrestling athlete: “Tyron Smith, Dallas Cowboys.”

On the WWE star with the best ring gear: “Mmm… Rey Mysterio.”

On the favorite entrance beyond his own: “Drew McIntyre.”

On his first thought after he retired: “It’s over.”