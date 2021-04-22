The Undertaker on His Feelings Watching WrestleMania 37, Knowing WM 36 Would be His Last

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to former WWE Superstar The Undertaker, who discussed what it was like to watch WrestleMania 37 at home. Undertaker wrestled his last match at WrestleMania 36, beating AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match. Below are some highlights:

The Undertaker on watching WrestleMania 37: “I was fine all the way until that first ballyhoo of fireworks. Fortunately, I was home, which made it a little easier, but going through the show and watching, I kept thinking to myself, ‘You should be there.’ I had to work through that. It’s a little difficult once WrestleMania starts. I started second-guessing myself. So much of my history revolves around WrestleMania. There was a bit of an emotional tug of the heartstrings watching this year, but it’s time for me to step aside and let this next generation have the reins and go where they’re going to go.”

On knowing his match with AJ Styles would be it for him: “About halfway through that night with AJ, I knew that was it for me. It became really obvious throughout the course of that night that I could no longer physically do things the way I want to do them, and I refuse to ever shortcut our fans. Usually around October, I start getting my body ready for WrestleMania. I didn’t train a lot this year, purposely building in a safety net that way. So I was at peace with everything.”

