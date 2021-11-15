The Undertaker on the Greatest Compliment A Wrestler Can Get

In an interview with The CW 33 in Dallas, The Undertaker spoke about your goals as a wrestler and the highest compliment a wrestler can get. Here are highlights:

On your goal as a wrestler: “You had to be able to do one of two things. You either have to make people love you or you’ve got to make ’em hate you. It doesn’t matter which one because they’re gonna pay money. They’re either going to pay to see you kick someone’s butt or they’re gonna pay money to see you get your butt kicked.”

On Wrestlemania: “Wrestlemania is the equivalent to our industry as the Super Bowl is to the NFL. You work your tail off all year so you’re on the card at Wrestlemania. That’s kinda your first goal. I want to be on the card at Wrestlemania. Ultimately, I think the greatest compliment that you can get is to be the Main Event at Wrestlemania.”