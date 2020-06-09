The Undertaker on the Original Finish for WrestleMania 30, Vince McMahon’s Mindset to Have Brock Lesnar Win

– The CBS Sports State of Combat podcast recently interviewed WWE Superstar The Undertaker, who looked back on the end of his epic WrestleMania streak at WrestleMania 30. Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker at the event to end Taker’s legendary streak. Ultimately, Vince McMahon changed his mind on the finish, and Undertaker was fine with the decision because he credits Vince for creating The Undertaker. Below are some highlights:

The Undertaker on how plans changed for the finish to his WM 30 match with Lesnar: “We had gone back and forth depending on the day. It changed very often, but it had been that way [with Lesnar losing] for about a week, and I showed up thinking I was going over. I found out about 1 p.m. that I wasn’t. It is what it is.”

On Vince McMahon’s mindset to have Lesnar go over and end the streak: “Obviously, in Vince’s mindset, if it’s not Brock, then who?. My biggest concern was I just wanted to make sure that [McMahon] was sure and that’s what he wanted to do. I didn’t feel like Brock needed it. Brock was already a huge star, and it wasn’t going to help him one way or another. My only concern was there might have been someone down the line that could have benefited from it more and that probably would’ve been Roman later on. That’s with hindsight being 20/20. But if I was going to get beat by someone, Brock was a guy who had the credentials, I think, to do it and people would be like, ‘Um, OK, s–t, that’s Brock Lesnar.’ That was my biggest deal. I just wanted to make sure that’s really what [McMahon] had wanted to do.”

On why he was Ok with the streak ending: “Ultimately, the streak is one of the greatest accomplishments of my career and something I’ll be synonymous with for my legacy. But at the end of the day, I’m going to do what Vince wants me to do. He created The Undertaker. He gave me the opportunity. Could I have made a power play? Yeah, but seriously, what good was that going to do? What kind of precedent does that send? It just wouldn’t have been right.”

On getting a concussion during the match: “I just wish I would have had my wits about me so the match would have been a little better and I could have put a little more emotion into it to make it a little bit more special. There’s nothing I could do about getting a concussion. That’s business and that’s the way I look at things.”