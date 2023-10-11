wrestling / News

The Undertaker Poses With Carmelo Hayes After Last Night’s WWE NXT

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT Carmelo Hayes Undertaker Image Credit: WWE

Following last night’s episode of WWE NXT, The Undertaker continued to put over former NXT champion Carmelo Hayes. The two went to the back together and did Undertaker’s signature pose at the entrance before leaving. You can see footage below.

