The Undertaker Poses With Carmelo Hayes After Last Night’s WWE NXT
October 11, 2023 | Posted by
Following last night’s episode of WWE NXT, The Undertaker continued to put over former NXT champion Carmelo Hayes. The two went to the back together and did Undertaker’s signature pose at the entrance before leaving. You can see footage below.
EXCLUSIVE: The @undertaker and @Carmelo_WWE recreate The Deadman’s signature pose after NXT goes off the air.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/qX4DjbEmbx
— WWE (@WWE) October 11, 2023
