The Undertaker Reflects On Possible Cody Rhodes Heel Turn, Rhodes Having An Underdog Feel

The Undertaker recently weighed in on the potential for a Cody Rhodes heel turn down the line. Taker was asked about the potential on his Six Feet Under podcast, and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On a possible Rhodes heel turn: “Well I don’t know if he would switch as champion … I don’t know what the approach would be there, but I think he would be a good heel, I think he’s got heel qualities. He gives me a heel vibe, like I could see him very easily being smug … I can see it, like I can feel it in his character.”

On Rhodes’ feel as an underdog character: “The thing I think with Cody, he’s always going to be a little bit undersized right? He’ll still be able to be the underdog … I mean I can just see GUNTHER you know chopping the crap out of him and Cody caving in, it’s just having to fight from underneath and fight for insurmountable odds because that title that he’s fought so hard for the last two years is his now and he don’t want to give it up.”