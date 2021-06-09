The Undertaker Praises Roman Reigns as a Heel, Wishes He Could ‘Work a Program With Him Now’

– Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso recently spoke to former WWE Superstar The Undertaker (aka Mark Calaway), who discussed how much pride he has for Universal champion Roman Reigns. Below are some highlights.

The Undertaker on Roman Reigns: “I’m so proud of where he is. The night of Survivor Series [in November], I went up to Roman and Jey [Uso] and said, ‘This is the most compelling story that we’ve done in a while.’ And where he’s been able to take it, it’s so good. It’s not forced. Roman is hitting on all cylinders.”

His thoughts on Reigns as a heel: “I think he’s a great heel—coldhearted, calculated. There is a compelling backstory and you still feel the tension when Roman appears. Like I said, I’m really proud of him. I wish I had the gas in the tank to work a program with him now. It would definitely be something special.”