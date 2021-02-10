The Undertaker Praises Talents of Roman Reigns & Drew McIntyre, Recalls Extreme Rules Tag Match

– Sports Illustrated recently spoke with former WWE Superstar The Undertaker, who had high praise for the work of Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre as talents, reflecting his tag match at Extreme Rules 2019. At the July 2019 event, he teamed with Roman Reigns against Shane McMahon and Drew McIntyre.

According to Undertaker, that was an important match for him to help him erase the memory of his greatly maligned match with Goldberg at Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia the month before. Below are some highlights.

On how Elias helped the match: “Elias deserves a lot of credit, too, for that matter, because he was another guy involved in making that match. The energy level was high, and I had a bit of comfort working with all those guys.”

On his Extreme Rules tag match: “That match meant a lot to me. I go all the way back with Shane to when he was in college. I have a long-lasting relationship with all the Samoans, and Roman is one of the Samoan greats. As a human being, I think the world of Roman. And Drew is one of those genuine guys. Anytime I’m around, he’s right there picking my brain. He’s not doing it because it looks good to others, he does it because he genuinely wants to get better. Those are top legitimately great stars.”

On the tag team match and his thoughts on Reigns and McIntyre: “I was trying to erase that stain out of memory [from the Goldberg match]. I’ve heard from so many people who think they know all about wrestling and what I should do, but no one has any idea how I grade myself. It’s far more severe than people may think, and my expectations for what I do are higher than people think, too. So that was a fun night. We were all on the same page, we knew what the objective was, and that match was special. Roman and Drew are very special talents, two of the best at what they do.”