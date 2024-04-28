The Undertaker Praises Triple H’s Work With WWE Creative, Says He Enjoyed Their Matches Together

In the latest episode of Six Feet Under (via Wrestling Inc), The Undertaker praised Triple H’s work in WWE as the head of creative, noting that the former WWE champion has ‘always had a mind for the business.’ He also spoke about working with Triple H in the ring and why he was one of his favorite opponents. Here are highlights:

On working with Triple H in the ring: “He was one of my favorite people to get in the ring with. We had amazing chemistry, and he just always had a good idea of the story and where it would go.”

On his ability to connect with talent backstage: “He knows what he’s talking about … but he conveys it in a manner that he’s not arrogant. He’s just a really good mentor type. He’s wearing a lot of hats but just his demeanor and the ability to lock in with today’s talent. It’s different than it used to be.”

On Triple H as head of creative: “He’s always had that mind for the business. He’s always had just a really good comprehension of the business. I think not only like idea wise and being kind of in tune with our audience for the most part, but he also knows how to deal with the athletes now. His demeanor and the way that he interacts with talent is really good. When I’m around, I watch from afar and [he’s] just like a really good mentor type. He’s wearing a lot of hats, but his demeanor and the ability to lock in with today’s talent, it’s different than it used to be.”