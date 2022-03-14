The Undertaker Predicts Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar, Thinks It’s Cool To See ‘Happy Brock’ In WWE

In an interview with WWE’s Youtube channel, The Undertaker gave a prediction for the match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. Here are highlights:

On Brock Lesnar: “Brock has just a completely different aura to him than most talent. Something that I think has to do with his crossover from MMA back into the wrestling world. But you know with Brock that you’re about to be in a really physical match. He was able to do things to me physically that most guys haven’t been able to do. He’s just that strong of a guy, and has that different kind of presence.”

On Roman Reigns: “Roman, he exudes such confidence. You know when I wrestled Roman, he was on the rise, he was still ascending to where he is now. A much calmer demeanor, but still just tons of energy, tons of charisma. Other than the L’s I took, I really enjoyed working with him. It’s really entertaining to see guys that size be able to move the way they can and be able to do the things that they can. Physical, brutal, especially on Brock’s end. Roman, much more calculated, but again, explosive athleticism, really athletic big man. To have the title that long, it means you’re putting asses in seats, which is priority one. It’s a testament to his presentation of what he’s doing that it’s working, because if it wasn’t that title reign wouldn’t be nearly as long as it has been. I am really proud of Roman for the work that he’s put in, it’s been a testament to his passion for this business and his desire.”

On Brock showing his personality: “On a personal aspect of happy Brock, it’s cool to see that he’s having fun. To get that much personality out of Brock, you can tell that he’s having fun with what he’s doing. But that ding-ding-ding, Brock is Brock and somebody’s going to get suplexed. You can count on the sun rising and the sun setting, and you can count on Brock suplexing somebody, really rough.”

On his pick to win: “It’s a good question. It’s hard to call. I’m going to go out on a limb. I say Roman, in what could possibly be the upset.”