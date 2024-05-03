The Undertaker Says He Preferred Chasing Titles To Holding Them

The Undertaker had a number of title reigns in his career, but he says he always preferred the chase to the title wins. The WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the topic on his Six Feet Under podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On not ever feeling like he needed a title reign: “Obviously it’s so rewarding to have the title and know that the company feels like your the guy or whatnot but for me it was always much more fun getting right there and then figuring out how they’re going to just keep it out of my grasp. My character being what it was, it just really never needed the title. Obviously I’m very proud of my title runs or my the number of times that I won the title but it was always the chase.”

On the character freeing up his focus: “I realized the character was such a special thing that I just knew early on that I was an attraction, like you said, I was Andre in a sense … Especially after I did the American Badass run, which allowed me to work a little more and a little differently. And then it was like, yeah I definitely want to have the best match on the card, which early on wasn’t necessarily the most important thing to have the best match, it was the most important thing was to present that character the best way that I could because that’s what people were coming to see.”