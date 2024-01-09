The Undertaker Provides Background Explanation For Viral Hot Tag Clip From 2009

The hot tag footage of The Undertaker at a WWE house show years ago has been circulating on the internet for many years.

It happened in 2009 where The Undertaker teamed up with Triple H to face Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase in a handicap match. Taker broke character and went wild as he called for a hot tag, even pouring water all over himself while running the apron.

The Undertaker took to Twitter to explain that this behavior was because of too much pre-workout supplements.