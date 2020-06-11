The Undertaker Reveals His Reaction Vince McMahon’s Emotional Moment on The Last Ride, Who Might Induct Him for the Hall of Fame

– TV Insider recently spoke to WWE Superstar The Undertaker (aka Mark Calaway), who revealed his reaction to a moment with Vince McMahon from the limited docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride. In the clip, McMahon gets emotional when asked how much The Undertaker means to WWE. Below are some highlights along with the clip of McMahon from the series.

The Undertaker on taking his character seriously: “It has always been a collaboration. Once Vince had my trust, he kind of let me take this character and tweak it. When I turned into the American Badass,’ those were big chances I took because I felt the character needed it. The character needed a breath of fresh air. I feel like I took this character very seriously and didn’t it take anywhere I missed or wish I would have done. I think I’ve taken this character full circle from Mark Calaway to The Undertaker, turning it into the ‘American Badass,’ turning it into ‘The Deadman,’ and back into The Undertaker and Mark Calaway. It’s full circle where I like where we’re at right now.”

On the moment in The Last Ride where Vince McMahon gets emotional when asked how much The Undertaker means to WWE: “With Vince, our relationship has far exceeded the boss-employee relationship. I still work for him, but he is a guy who is on the shortlist of those I consider dear friends. It was a little emotional for me to watch him not be able to put into words our relationship because he always has an answer for everything. To see him not able to answer the question, it was emotional for me to watch that. I’m not an overly emotional person, but it’s nice to know people have such strong feelings for you when you know how you feel about them. It was a strong moment seeing Vince like that for sure.”

On who will induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame: “I have an idea. I’m going to keep it to myself at this point. I don’t think I have to make a decision any time soon. I don’t want to give that away because I don’t want him to come up with an excuse not to do it.”

On if he ever had thoughts on the candid vulnerability that’s shown in the docuseries: “It was tougher in the beginning because I had to basically break some of my old habits. I have been so closed off and so protective not only of my character and Mark Calaway. I was protective of the business. So, I had to fight all the natural urges to keep people at arm’s length. There is no way to describe it. There were times early on where the crew would be following me around and the crew would be there. I would forget they were there and snap at them like, ‘Why are you guys filming me?’ Then I had to remember that they’re supposed to. It has gotten easier as we’ve gone along. I wouldn’t call it cathartic, but it has been useful to me in the sense of putting my own career into perspective and my relationships with people. It has been very helpful to me. I wouldn’t say I take things for granted, but this is a reminder how important people are to me.”