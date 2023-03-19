The Undertaker Recalls Brock Lesnar Being There For Him After WrestleMania 30

The Undertaker has a long history with Brock Lesnar, and he recently touched on his relationship in and out of the ring with the WWE star. During his conversation with Alex McCarthy for Daily Mail, the Dead Man talked about working with Lesnar and how The Beast was there for him both after the end of The Streak at WrestleMania 30 and the next year when Taker faced Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 31. You can see the highlights below:

On his working relationship with Lesnar: Brock and I have always been close. When he came up the first time, there were numerous occasion where we sat down and talked about things, he ran by me early on when he was thinking about leaving. When he wanted to go and play football or do something else, and I gave him my perspective on it. Where everyone else was telling him he was making a mistake I told him the opposite, I told him, “Dude if you don’t do it now, you’re going to look back one day and have that regret, this is going to be here.”

“‘Brock’s a special talent, everybody knows the talent brock has. WWE is always going to be there for him, then he goes out and tries football and ends up in MMA and he did pretty good, world champion, biggest pay-per-view draw at the time that they had, and then his career when he came back was picked up right where he left off.”

On Lesnar not getting enough credit: “I think the world of Brock, and I don’t think he gets enough credit for his business acumen and his knowledge of the business. I didn’t know this because I was concussed, I didn’t know my name, but my wife told me – when the ambulance got to the hospital in new Orleans (After WrestleMania 30), they took me to the hospital right after because I was severely concussed, right? Behind the ambulance was Vince (McMahon) and Brock. Vince left WrestleMania to go to the hospital and Brock was either with Vince or in the next car, so that tells you about the human being right there. Then in the next year, someone told me about this clip right before I went out the next year against Bray (Wyatt), Brock was kind of there and I’ll be the first to admit that my confidence was shattered.

“I couldn’t pick out when the concussion happened, I didn’t know how it happened, there wasn’t anything reckless done, my confidence was shattered and that’s hard for anyone to believe. You had this amazing career and something like that happens late in your career, I had to self-doubt and he was right there and let me know, ‘Hey you’re still the man, go out there and get you some.'”