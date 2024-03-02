– During a recent edition of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker spoke about an emotionally charged instance of wrestlers’ court that took place at a hotel banquet hall at a hotel where the WWE Roster is staying. The Undertaker presided over this instance, and JBL was said to have been the “prosecutor.” The Undertaker said that tears were shed during this instance, which took place at a hotel in Australia. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

The Undertaker on a banquet hall being used for this instance of wrestlers court: “We had wrestlers court at the hotel. I want to say it was Melina, and maybe somebody else got brought on some kind of charges. So we had a banquet room reserved at the hotel just for wrestlers court. I’m talking about, it was sold out.”

On not being want to be brought up on “charges” at that point: “It had taken a really pretty serious turn as far as the defendants were concerned. It was one place back then as a wrestler you did not want to be. You did not want to be brought up on charges.”

In the period of the late 1990s and early 00s, The Undertaker was usually serving as the “judge” of wrestlers’ court.