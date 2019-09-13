wrestling / News

The Undertaker Receives Custom Knicks Jersey From MSG

September 13, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
Undertaker Sami Zayn Smackdown Live 9-10-19

– Upon returning to Madison Square Garden this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live, The Undertaker received some special gifts from the arena.

MSG just gave away Patrick Ewing’s jersey number like it was nothing.

– Steve Austin also received some special gifts from the arena.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Undertaker, Jeremy Lambert

More Stories

loading