The Undertaker Receives Custom Knicks Jersey From MSG
– Upon returning to Madison Square Garden this past Tuesday on SmackDown Live, The Undertaker received some special gifts from the arena.
Thank you to @TheGarden The most iconic venue in the world! The two photos were hanging on the wall backstage. MSG will always be my favorite…#msg #WWE #theking pic.twitter.com/gkHGuHwqtr
— Undertaker (@undertaker) September 13, 2019
The rest of the photo… pic.twitter.com/7D0UC2mv6G
— Undertaker (@undertaker) September 13, 2019
MSG just gave away Patrick Ewing’s jersey number like it was nothing.
– Steve Austin also received some special gifts from the arena.
Thank you from the great people here @TheGarden!!! Special times in a special building. It’s good to be back home. @WWE #Raw pic.twitter.com/teOSqNiL1d
— Steve Austin (@steveaustinBSR) September 9, 2019
