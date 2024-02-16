The Undertaker Reflects On His 1deadMan Show Experience At Royal Rumble

The Undertaker brought his 1deadMan Show to Royal Rumble weekend, and he spoke about the experience recently. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke about the event on the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast, and you can check out a couple of excerpts from the discussion below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the crowd being a bit quiet before his Royal Rumble show: “I was like, ‘Well, they’re worn out, they’re worn out from the Rumble,’ and I’m thinking, ‘Holy crap.’ It was sold out. But once I got out there it was probably top three shows that I’ve done. They were saving their energy because once I got up on stage and we got into it was really good.”

On why the show took place after the Rumble and not before: “Normally I do my shows on Friday night, the night before the Rumble so everyone’s got all their full energy. So, the way it worked out because they had SmackDown on Friday, they had the Rumble on Saturday, I did my show on Sunday, and then they did Raw on Monday.”