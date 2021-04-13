The Undertaker Reflects on His Final Farewell, When It All Became Real to Him

– Speaking to the Victory Over Injury podcast, former WWE Superstar The Undertaker discussed his final farewell at last year’s Survivor Series. Below is an excerpt of his comments (via Fightful)

“I’d already come to peace with my decision, but it was really real once I put the hat and coat on. Knowing I was putting the hat and coat on for the last time and walking to the ring in that capacity, it was tough. It was probably best that I didn’t say much more than I did or I would have killed 30 years of work and turning into a blubbering idiot. It was a tough moment. I had already come to grips with the fact that I had gotten everything out of this sponge that you’re going to get, but when I put the hat and the coat on, things feel different. ‘I might have one more in me.’ No, that was it.”

The Undertaker wrestled the last match of his career earlier in the year at WrestleMania 36. He defeated AJ Styles in a Boneyard Match.