– Following The Undertaker and Bray Wyatt having a segment together on last night’s WWE Raw XXX show, WrestleVotes reported The Undertaker has been a huge supporter of Wyatt for a long time now, going back to the match the two had back at WrestleMania 31 in 2015. The moment they shared together on Raw was another example of that.

Following the match, The Undertaker reportedly told Vince McMahon to take care of Wyatt. WrestleVotes tweeted, “Feels like a good time to tweet this, following their match at WrestleMania 31 Undertaker told Vince in the post-match embrace to ‘take care of him’ in reference to Bray. Regardless of what happen in the interim, Taker has always been a huge Wyatt supporter. It showed just now.”

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE last year after being released in July 2021.