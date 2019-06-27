wrestling / News
The Undertaker Reportedly Gave WWE Short List Of Desired Opponents; Included Drew McIntyre
Sports Illustrated reports that The Undertaker reportedly gave WWE a short list of which WWE stars he most wants to work with after his match with Goldberg at Super Showdown, and Drew McIntyre was on it. The match with Goldberg was critically reviled, with both wrestlers getting dropped on their heads at various points and everything from age to Goldberg’s possible concussion to the heat getting blamed.
The Undertaker is getting his wish to face the Scottish Psychopath, as he will team with Roman Reigns to face McIntyre and Shane McMahon at Extreme Rules on July 14.
