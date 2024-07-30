The Undertaker Respects CM Punk For Trying To Do MMA

CM Punk’s MMA career wasn’t exactly a huge success, but The Undertaker respects him for giving it a go. Punk signed with the UFC in December of 2014 and went 0-1 with a no contest after a loss to Mike Jackson was overturned due to Jackson failing a drug test. The Deadman touched on Punk’s UFC run in an appearance on the MightyCast with Demetrious Johnson.

“One thing with Punk that I do respect is the fact that he tried it,” Taker said (per Fightful). “He had a huge name in wrestling before he tried mixed martial arts. He had a lot to lose because [wrestling] was his money maker and then you go over [to MMA] and get your ass handed to you.”

He continued, “I had a lot of respect for him and the fact that he gave it a shot. It was something he wanted to do. He did it. It didn’t work out and he’s back where he should be and everything is right in the world.”

Punk is making his return from injury at WWE SummerSlam this weekend when he faces off with Drew McIntyre.