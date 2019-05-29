wrestling / News
The Undertaker Returning to Raw Next Week Before Super ShowDown
May 28, 2019
– The Undertaker is set to make his return to Raw next week before he faces Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. The company announced the Dead Man’s impending appearance on Tuesday, as you can see below. This is his first appearance on the show since just after WrestleMania 35, when he took out Elias.
Monday’s Raw is the final episode of the show before Super ShowDown on June 8th.
The Phenom will return to #Raw NEXT WEEK. #SDLive #undertaker pic.twitter.com/rvVGiPoaXy
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) May 29, 2019
