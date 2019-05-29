wrestling / News

The Undertaker Returning to Raw Next Week Before Super ShowDown

May 28, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Undertaker Raw 9318

– The Undertaker is set to make his return to Raw next week before he faces Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown. The company announced the Dead Man’s impending appearance on Tuesday, as you can see below. This is his first appearance on the show since just after WrestleMania 35, when he took out Elias.

Monday’s Raw is the final episode of the show before Super ShowDown on June 8th.

