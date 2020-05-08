The Undertaker Discusses Why He Keeps Returning to the Ring, What Appealed to Him About Facing AJ Styles

In an interview with TV Guide, The Undertaker discussed why he keeps returning to the ring rather than retire, and what appealed to him about facing AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36. Highlights are below.

On why he keeps returning to the ring rather than retire: “It’s easy to sit on the outside and [say], ‘Is he greedy? Does he want the money? Does he want the fame?’ But those things are the farthest thing from my interests. I’ve never enjoyed being a celebrity. It’s the love of what I do.”

On why he returned for the AJ Styles match at WrestleMania 36: “At that point, I was pretty content. I’d already kind of come to grips with the fact that my days, especially with WrestleMania, it was time to move on. And then, the match with A.J. presents itself. We’ve both been in the business for a while and our paths had never crossed. That’s very unusual to never have a match with [someone of that stature] and I really hold him in very high regard as an in-ring performer and as a human being.”