The Undertaker Returns on RAW To Interrupt Elias (Pics, Video)

April 8, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
Many fans were disappointed when he didn’t appear at WrestleMania 35, but The Undertaker did appear at tonight’s RAW to interrupt Elias and deliver a Tombstone to a big pop. Check out pics and video of the segment below.

