wrestling / News
The Undertaker Returns on RAW To Interrupt Elias (Pics, Video)
Many fans were disappointed when he didn’t appear at WrestleMania 35, but The Undertaker did appear at tonight’s RAW to interrupt Elias and deliver a Tombstone to a big pop. Check out pics and video of the segment below.
"Anyone who dares interrupt me is a dead man" – @IAmEliasWWE #RAWAfterMania #RAW
*GONG* pic.twitter.com/w9GSWhl0w2
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
A deadman or #TheDeadman, @IAmEliasWWE?
The #Undertaker is HERE on the #RAWAfterMania! #RAW pic.twitter.com/ZqW1wAeUZq
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
GOOSEBUMPS. #Undertaker #RAWAfterMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/XGgIhwKfkr
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 9, 2019
The #Undertaker is here and has NO problem interrupting @IAmEliasWWE on #Raw. NONE. #RAWAfterMania pic.twitter.com/FVjz5iDlwY
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
What'll it be, @IAmEliasWWE? Want to take a step into Death Valley? #RAWAfterMania #RAW #Undertaker pic.twitter.com/RggK2gkE9x
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
Goodnight, @IAmEliasWWE. #Undertaker #RAWAfterMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/bbeMaT63YN
— WWE (@WWE) April 9, 2019
