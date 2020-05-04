wrestling / News
The Undertaker Roasts Booker T in New Video
May 3, 2020
A new video from the Roast of Booker T is online, with The Undertaker taking his own good-natured shots at the WWE Hall of Famer. You can see the video below courtesy of Reality of Wrestling, which had the Dead Man appearing by video at the event.
Taker teased a story involving Booker and a “Red Bull incident” and a rather odd quote involving Booker. He talked about Booker coming into WWE from WCW and how he tried to take Booker under his wing and guide him, working with him and how Booker “turned” on him in Tacoma, Washington when he tried to get Booker to do the Spineroonie — or the “Takeroonie,” as Booker referred to it.
