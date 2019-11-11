UPDATED: WWE Confirms Undertaker As First Guest For Steve Austin’s New Podcast

UPDATE: WWE has now confirmed that the Undertaker will be the first guest on Steve Austin’s new podcast Broken Skull Session. Here’s a press release:

“STONE COLD®” STEVE AUSTIN: THE BROKEN SKULL SESSIONS TO PREMIERE ON WWE NETWORK

STAMFORD, CONN. , November 11, 2019 – WWE (NYSE: WWE) today announced its new monthly series, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions, will begin streaming on WWE Network immediately following Survivor Series® on Sunday, November 24 at approximately 11 pm ET. Hosted and produced by WWE® Hall of Famer “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, the series will feature no-holds barred, one-on-one conversations with the biggest names in WWE history, including Legends, Superstars and celebrity guests.

For the premiere episode, Austin welcomes The Undertaker® (Mark Calaway) for a rare, long-form interview with one of the most prolific and enduring Superstars of all time. Each episode of The Broken Skull Sessions features Austin pulling no punches as he evokes the human side of his highly-accomplished guests through engaging, casual interviews.

“We are thrilled to be launching this series which further bolsters our lineup of premium, original content on WWE Network,” said Jayar Donlan, WWE Executive Vice President, Advanced Media. “’Stone Cold’ Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions will give fans unprecedented access to Stone Cold and an authentic look at the lives and careers of the most iconic names in WWE history.”

“I’ve raised hell all over the world inside the ring while with WWE. Now with The Broken Skull Sessions I get to raise hell outside the ring, shooting the breeze with Superstars from the world of sports entertainment,” said Austin.

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin: The Broken Skull Sessions joins WWE Network’s lineup of must-see original programming including WWE: 24®, WWE Untold® and WWE Chronicle®. WWE Network is WWE’s award-winning digital streaming service featuring every live WWE pay-per-view, original programming and 11,000 hours of video on demand. Available anywhere, anytime and on any device, WWE Network can be accessed on TVs, gaming consoles, mobile phones, tablets and computers. Fans can sign up for a free one-month trial at WWENetwork.com.

Original: It has been rumored that Stone Cold Steve Austin would get a new show for the WWE Network as the WWE has no plans to bring back the Stone Cold Podcast. Earlier today, Steve Austin even teased that a kick ass announcement was coming soon earlier today. Now it seems that announcement could be that the Undertaker will be the first guest of his new show.

This is according to WrestleVotes, who also reports the show will be called Broken Skull Session with Steve Austin.