wrestling / News
The Undertaker Rumored To Get His Own Podcast Show Soon
According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, The Undertaker is set to get his own podcast show on Peacock soon. The report states that Peacock and WWE have convinced Undertaker to have a show that will be similar to Broken Skull Sessions. It should begin airing in the next few months.
Broken Skull Sessions features Steve Austin talking with a variety of WWE stars and legends about their careers. The most recent episode, featuring Bubba Ray Dudley, will be available this weekend.
In a show similar to that of Broken Skull Sessions, Peacock & WWE have convinced The Undertaker to enter the podcasting world. Source states his new show should begin airing within the next few months. A fascinating concept that was unfathomable just a few years back.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) April 11, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Scorpio Sky Claims Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara Had Their Boos Edited Off AEW Rampage
- Ian Riccaboni Reveals Plans For ROH Relaunch Before Tony Khan Purchase
- Jim Ross On Vince McMahon’s Potential Succession Plan For WWE, Possibility Of WWE Sale
- Notes on Upcoming WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event & Sunday Night Stunner Shows