The Undertaker Rumored To Get His Own Podcast Show Soon

According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, The Undertaker is set to get his own podcast show on Peacock soon. The report states that Peacock and WWE have convinced Undertaker to have a show that will be similar to Broken Skull Sessions. It should begin airing in the next few months.

Broken Skull Sessions features Steve Austin talking with a variety of WWE stars and legends about their careers. The most recent episode, featuring Bubba Ray Dudley, will be available this weekend.