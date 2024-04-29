The Undertaker Says Cody Rhodes Sent Him A Voicemail At 3:49 AM After WWE WrestleMania XL

On his latest Six Feet Under podcast, The Undertaker shared a story about a voicemail he got from Cody Rhodes.

It was from the night that Rhodes won the Undisputed WWE Title at WrestleMania XL. He said (per Fightful),

“He sent me a voicemail the night he won the title. It was 3:49 AM, I think. I made out about half of it. I believe he was having a good time that night. Well deserved. He has come full circle. I didn’t see him developing into being the sports entertainer that he is. Another example of motivation and not being content with where you’re at and learning. A lot of guys come into WWE before they are ready and end up leaving, and leaving unhappy. I don’t know for certain, but I’m pretty sure he left the same way. Man, did he figure things out on both sides. From the marketing aspect, business aspect, to connecting with is audience. He’s not the same person as when he left. Not even close,” said Undertaker.