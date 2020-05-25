The Undertaker Says He Didn’t Originally Intend For Backstage Footage To Be Used In Documentary

In an interview with Busted Open Radio, The Undertaker revealed why he originally wanted to shoot backstage footage before his Wrestlemania match with Roman Reigns and how he didn’t start out wanting to use it for a documentary.

He said: “I am very proud, you know, I was obviously, I was blessed far beyond what my imagination could ever dream up when I decided to get into this journey into professional wrestling. But yeah it’s kind of strange how this whole thing came about, in this process. We didn’t start with the process of ‘let’s make a documentary.’ This original concept, it just started…when I got to Orlando and was gonna work with Roman. In my mind that was gonna be it.

So I just wanted, because I had protected this character for so long. And obviously the boys on the inside, they got to see those kind of parts of me, but the rest of the world didn’t. I didn’t know what we were gonna do with the footage but I know that I wanted it and I knew I wasn’t gonna have another opportunity to get it. So that’s kind of really how it started, and the next thing you know we’re three years down the road and we have tons of footage and we’ve got this…we realized that, wow, we’ve got a really, really good story here about me coming to grips with, you know, my wrestling mortality and all of that.

Obviously I’m really proud of how this is turning out. In the beginning, you know, I’d go back and forth. I would be, ‘Oh this is horrible idea, my real fanbase is gonna, they’re not gonna like it.’ And then there’s the ‘People have been clamoring for this for years and they’ve wanted to see it’ and I had all these dueling battles on whether it was a good idea or not but I’m glad that I’ve worked long and hard with Dan Pucherelli, who produced it, and really really happy that it’s turned out the way it has.”

"It's kind of strange how this whole thing came about."@undertaker discusses how the #TheLastRide came to fruition with @TheMarkHenry & @davidlagreca1 🔊 For more Busted Open 📺 visit: https://t.co/6PgtHdSqJl pic.twitter.com/LTMI0r5N94 — SiriusXM Busted Open (@BustedOpenRadio) May 22, 2020

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.