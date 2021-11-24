The Undertaker Says Omos Is The Closest WWE Has Come To Recreating Andre the Giant

During an appearance on today’s episode of The Bump (via Fightful), The Undertaker praised Omos and said the RAW superstar is the closest WWE has come to recreating Andre the Giant.

He said: “I’m trying to find where my niche in that aspect is because I think I’m a natural mentor type. I love being — when I’m in the venues and I’m around the guys and people come and pick my brain. I really enjoy that and talking philosophy. Then there’s people that I watch from home that I want to, you know, I want to get my hands on and say, ‘Okay, you’re doing this great, but think about this,’ and try and help them move along. So I’m trying to figure out in what capacity I’m going to move forward with there, but I definitely feel like I’ll definitely be involved in talent development. Yeah, the biggest thing for him, and it’s funny that you mentioned him because I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come. I mean, and that’s a big statement. Absolutely. But he’s special, almost as special. The big thing for him to know and to realize is that he is special and that he’s different from everybody else. There’s nobody — the average size of the wrestler, in general, is smaller than it was. So here’s this guy who is incredibly athletic. He’s incredibly huge. He is a big, big, strong, man. It’s important for him to make sure that he protects that. Ryan, sometimes you guys don’t understand what that means. We’ve had — I’ve had a couple of conversations about what he should do and what he shouldn’t do and if things get too heated, call me.’“