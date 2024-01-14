– During his Six Feet Under podcast, WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker recalled something that happened off-air following WWE Raw in August 2002, when Vince McMahon demonstrated his version of a Spinaroonie called the “Vince-a-roonie.” McMahon wanted The Undertaker to do one, but the Deadman didn’t bite. The Undertaker claims that McMahon still bugs him over this. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“It comes up quite a bit. It burns his ass. Let me just say this, he’s ribbed me on so many occasions, and he’s got me really good, but he never got me to do that Spinaroonie. That’s the only carrot that I can hang on his head. As silly as that sounds, that bothers him. I mean, he’s the boss is the boss, right? He gets everything that he wants, and the fact that he couldn’t get me to do the Spinaroonie, I think he lays awake at night thinking about it. Like, ‘I couldn’t get him to do it,’ and it was a great effort to try.”

You can see a clip from what happened off-air with McMahon and Undertaker below: