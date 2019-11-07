WWE News: The Undertaker Set For Appearance During Survivor Series Weekend, Plot For Next Week’s Total Divas, The Singh Brothers Sing With Aiden English

– The Undertaker is set to appear during Survivor Series weekend in Chicago to meet with fans. He is set for the Chicago Sports Spectacular on Saturday, November 23 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL. It’s not far from the Allstate Arena that will hold WWE’s PPV the next day and NXT Takeover: WarGames on Saturday. He has not been announced for Survivor Series or the Survivor Series Meet & Greets. He will appear at the Chicago Sports Spectacular at 2 PM. Tickets can be found here but are limited to 500. It costs $150 to get an item signed and $150 for a photo op.

Terry Funk was set for the convention, but he was pulled for health reasons. Dory Funk Jr was pulled due to an international trip. Abdullah the Butcher and Mil Mascaras will appear on Saturday, while Jimmy Hart will show up on Friday.

– Here’s the synopsis for next week’s Total Divas: With WrestleMania just around the corner, Sonya learns she will be making history with the first LGBTQ storyline; Natalya vies for her first WrestleMania moment in an attempt to honor her late father and the legacy he left behind.

– The Singh Brothers tweeted a video in which they try to sing with Aiden English: