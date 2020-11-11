The Undertaker Set for Next Week’s The Bump

– The Undertaker will be the guest on next week’s episode of WWE’s The Bump. The show will debut on Wednesday, November 18 at 10:00 am EST on WWE’s social channels (Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Instagram, Twitch, and the Network).

The WWE Phenom will be appearing on the show ahead of his final farewell slated for WWE Survivor Series 2020 scheduled for later next weekend. The Undertaker will deliver his final farewell to the WWE Universe on November 22. It will be 30 years to the day from his WWE debut at Survivor Series on November 22, 1990.