wrestling / News

The Undertaker Set for Survivor Series Preview Edition of WWE’s The Bump

November 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE The Undertaker

– Former WWE Superstar The Undertaker will be a guest on this weekend’s special Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump. The episode will stream at 3:00 pm ET on WWE’s YouTube and social channels. Fans can send in their questions to The Undertaker using the hashtag #AskTheBump.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

The Bump, The Undertaker, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading