The Undertaker Set for Survivor Series Preview Edition of WWE’s The Bump
November 18, 2021
– Former WWE Superstar The Undertaker will be a guest on this weekend’s special Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump. The episode will stream at 3:00 pm ET on WWE’s YouTube and social channels. Fans can send in their questions to The Undertaker using the hashtag #AskTheBump.
We'll be joined by @undertaker THIS SUNDAY at 3pm ET on a special #SurvivorSeries preview edition of @WWETheBump!
Got a question you've always wanted to ask? Use the hashtag #AskTheBump and we might just ask The Deadman on #WWETheBump. pic.twitter.com/VHdG1tb5z5
— WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) November 18, 2021
