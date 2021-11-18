The Undertaker Set for Survivor Series Preview Edition of WWE’s The Bump

– Former WWE Superstar The Undertaker will be a guest on this weekend’s special Survivor Series preview edition of WWE’s The Bump. The episode will stream at 3:00 pm ET on WWE’s YouTube and social channels. Fans can send in their questions to The Undertaker using the hashtag #AskTheBump.

