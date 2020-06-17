The Undertaker Set for This Week’s After the Bell

– Per WWE.com, The Undertaker will be the guest on this week’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. The final episode of the limited docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, will debut later this weekend on the WWE Network. You can view the full announcement below:

The Undertaker rises on WWE After the Bell this week

Before the fifth and final installment of WWE Network’s groundbreaking docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride debuts on Sunday, The Deadman emerges on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves tomorrow to discuss his legendary career, his greatest allies and opponents and why his bond with Vince McMahon has remained so strong over the past three decades.

Also on the podcast, The Undertaker gives his candid thoughts on The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever between Edge and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, whether he ever actually considered jumping ship to WCW and what The Demon from Death Valley does in his spare time.

WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.