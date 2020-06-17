wrestling / News
The Undertaker Set for This Week’s After the Bell
– Per WWE.com, The Undertaker will be the guest on this week’s episode of After the Bell with Corey Graves. The final episode of the limited docuseries, Undertaker: The Last Ride, will debut later this weekend on the WWE Network. You can view the full announcement below:
The Undertaker rises on WWE After the Bell this week
Before the fifth and final installment of WWE Network’s groundbreaking docuseries Undertaker: The Last Ride debuts on Sunday, The Deadman emerges on WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves tomorrow to discuss his legendary career, his greatest allies and opponents and why his bond with Vince McMahon has remained so strong over the past three decades.
Also on the podcast, The Undertaker gives his candid thoughts on The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever between Edge and Randy Orton at WWE Backlash, whether he ever actually considered jumping ship to WCW and what The Demon from Death Valley does in his spare time.
WWE After the Bell drops every Thursday. Subscribe here to listen and never miss an episode.
TOMORROW: The @undertaker emerges from the darkness to join @WWEGraves on a special episode of #AfterTheBell! https://t.co/whnHMvJWTW
— WWE (@WWE) June 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Stu Bennett Not Shutting the Door on an In-Ring Return to Wrestling, Says He Won’t Go Back as a Full-Time Wrestler
- Rusev Says Chris Jericho Is One of the Greatest Wrestlers Ever, Recalls Jericho Encouraging Him To Go To Vince McMahon If He Wasn’t Happy With Something
- WWE Responds To Former WWE Wrestler Accusing Them Of Threatening Careers of Talent Refusing to Work In Saudi Arabia
- Drew McIntyre Responds to Lana Saying She Should’ve Slept With Him Instead of Lashley