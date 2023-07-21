wrestling / News

The Undertaker Set To Be In Detroit For Summerslam Weekend

July 21, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WrestleMania 19 Undertaker Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that The Undertaker will be in Detroit for Summerslam weekend next month. However, he has no 1 DEADman Show set for that weekend, so it’s unknown what he’ll be doing, if anything. WWE has plans to hold a tryout that week and they will likely film material for the WWE Network.

