The Undertaker Set To Be In Detroit For Summerslam Weekend
July 21, 2023 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that The Undertaker will be in Detroit for Summerslam weekend next month. However, he has no 1 DEADman Show set for that weekend, so it’s unknown what he’ll be doing, if anything. WWE has plans to hold a tryout that week and they will likely film material for the WWE Network.
