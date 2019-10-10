WWE News: The Undertaker Set To Make Appearance In India, Fans Polled On Shayna Baszler’s Next Challenger, Clips From WALTER vs. KUSHIDA

– The Undertaker is set to make an appearance in India this weekend at the Hyderabad Comic Con in Hyderabad, India at the Hitex Exhibition Center this weekend (October 12 and 13). He’s also booked for the Scotland Comic Con on Sunday, which was announced several months ago. It’s possible that Undertaker is appearing in India on Saturday and then Scotland on Sunday, and the graphic for Hyderabad just lists the dates for the whole convention.

Tickets are available at ComicConIndia.com. They are daily passes for Saturday and Sunday at INR599, or a SuperFan Two Day VIP Pass for INR1999. It’s unknown how much individual tickets will cost to meet Undertaker or get a photo op. WWE is an official partner for the convention and is among the brands (with Marvel, Warner Bros, etc) that will have “cool zones and experiences” at the show.

Here’s a description: “Get ready to smack down at the #BestWeekendOfTheYear. Exclusive WWE merch and gaming zone and a chance to meet a WWE STAR in real life!”

– Both Bianca BelAir and Rhea Ripley said after their matches on NXT last night that they are coming for Shayna Baszler and the NXT Women’s Championship. Fans were polled on WWE.com on who should get the spot and 81% voted for Ripley.

– Here are clips from WALTER vs. KUSHIDA from last night: