– WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker was in attendance at last night’s WWE Survivor Series show, and he shared a backstage photo with WWE Chairwoman and Co-President Stephanie McMahon at the event. Undertaker said he enjoyed the show.

He wrote, “Always great to see my friend @StephMcMahon! Congratulations to all involved on #SurvivorSeries #WarGames, really enjoyed it!”

As noted, The Undertaker was in Boston for his 1 deadman Show earlier in the week. Previously, The Undertaker made his WWE debut at Survivor Series way back in 1990.