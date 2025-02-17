The Undertaker Shares What He Misses From Wrestling

During an appearance on Good Morning America (per Fightful), The Undertaker was asked what he misses most about his active wrestling career.

The WWE Hall of Famer called it a career in 2020 when he went over in a Boneyard Match with AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

“My gosh. I mean, when you’re standing in a stadium full of 100,000 people and they’re screaming your name, it’s kind of an adrenaline that you just, it’s hard to replace. I miss the camaraderie between myself and the guys that I share the ring with. Some of them, some of them you don’t care for, some of them you do. But just the kind of, my era was a kind of band of gypsies type thing. You know, we traveled up and down the roads together. We when we were with each other more than we were our own families. Yeah. And the camaraderie and the and the friendships that I’ve made through this business is just something that will be with me for the rest of my life. And, you know, now that I’m I’m home, you just you don’t you don’t see those guys and everybody’s moved on now.”