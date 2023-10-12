wrestling / News

The Undertaker & Shawn Michaels Reunite Backstage At WWE NXT

October 11, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Shawn Michaels Undertaker Raw 9318 Image Credit: WWE

The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had a reunion backstage at last night’s WWE NXT. As previously reported, Undertaker appeared on last night’s episode of NXT where he chokeslammed Bron Breakker after the main event.

The WWE NXT Twitter account posted a video of Taker and Michaels backstage, which saw the two joke around before Michaels thanks the Dead Man for showing up:

