The Undertaker & Shawn Michaels Reunite Backstage At WWE NXT
The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had a reunion backstage at last night’s WWE NXT. As previously reported, Undertaker appeared on last night’s episode of NXT where he chokeslammed Bron Breakker after the main event.
The WWE NXT Twitter account posted a video of Taker and Michaels backstage, which saw the two joke around before Michaels thanks the Dead Man for showing up:
It was a reunion of old friends last night 🙌 @ShawnMichaels @undertaker #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4zUUnbG8N7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 11, 2023
