wrestling / News
The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair & More Set For Next Week’s Raw XXX
January 16, 2023 | Posted by
Next week’s 30th anniversary of WWE Raw will see appearances by several legends, including the Undertaker and more. WWE announced on tonight’s show that the Dead Man, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, The Bellas, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Jerry Lawler, and Teddy Long will all be appearing on the show.
The updated card for the episode, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* Steel Cage Match: Bayley vs. Becky Lynch
* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Judgment Day
* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley
* Roman Reigns acknowledgment ceremony
* Appearances by The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, The Bellas, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Jerry Lawler, and Teddy Long
More Trending Stories
- Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
- Dana Brooke in Black Bikini, Emma, Liv Morgan Top WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Dax Harwood Says Bill DeMott Tried To Get Revival Fired From WWE Developmental, Praises Matt Bloom
- Dax Harwood Responds To Road Dogg’s ‘Apology,’ Says Road Dogg Is Not Telling The Truth