The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair & More Set For Next Week’s Raw XXX

Next week’s 30th anniversary of WWE Raw will see appearances by several legends, including the Undertaker and more. WWE announced on tonight’s show that the Dead Man, Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, The Bellas, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Jerry Lawler, and Teddy Long will all be appearing on the show.

The updated card for the episode, which airs live on USA Network, is:

* Steel Cage Match: Bayley vs. Becky Lynch

* Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos vs. The Judgment Day

* WWE United States Championship Match: Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley

* Roman Reigns acknowledgment ceremony

