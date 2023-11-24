The Undertaker Recalls Wearing Snakeskin Pants at WWE Survivor Series 2000

In the latest episode of his Six Feet Under podcast (via Fightful), The Undertaker remembered wearing snakeskin pants at WWE Survivor Series 2000 and how he thought it was a good idea at the time.

He said: “Terry Anderson, she’s the one that did my ring gear, my whole career. She was always trying to get me to do something with my jackets. She always wanted to make them extraordinary, which she did, but I was always super conservative. I remember going to her, I’m the American Badass at this point. I go to her because she was like, ‘Hey, what do you want to do for Survivor Series?’ I said, ‘I want to do python skin pants.’ She looks at me, deadpan, ‘No you don’t.’ ‘They will be badass. Think about it. Snakeskin pants.’ ‘Mark, no.’ ‘Are you kidding me?’ I thought she would love the idea. ‘You’re too big. They will look ridiculous.’ ‘Noooo, this is going to be the absolute coolest look the American Badass has ever presented.’ ‘No, Mark, it’s not.’ She tried her hardest to talk me out of those pants, and I wouldn’t hear it. Then, it got to the day of. I didn’t have any back up. When I put them on and I looked. I was like, ‘Holy shit, you’re the main event tonight against Kurt Angle and you look like you have some pants that belong to the Godfather.’ That was the one good point of having the respect of JR [Jim Ross], Michael Cole, and those guys. They were so respectful. They could have had a field day with me if they wanted it. I caught some crap that day. A couple people were like, ‘Are you going to wear those?’ That was not my best idea. Vince changed the Vince when he saw those pants [laughs]. ‘There’s no way that can be my World Champion.’“