wrestling / News
WWE News: The Undertaker Gets Snapchat Lens, Seth Rollins Breaks Into Fast Food Restaurant On New WWE Story Time
– In the build to The Undertaker’s final farewell at Survivor Series, WWE has announced a special Snapchat lens for the Phenom. Here’s the official release from the company:
The power of The Undertaker is in your hands … or at least on your face.
Right now on Snapchat, you have the chance to transform yourself into the formidable Demon from Death Valley with an exclusive lens, unearthed in celebration of 30 Days of The Deadman.
Use the Snapcode above to begin your supernatural metamorphosis, then share your Phenom form with your friends all this month leading up to the 30th anniversary of The Undertaker’s debut on Sunday, Nov. 22, at Survivor Series.
– WWE has released a sneak peek of a new edition of WWE Story Time, which features Seth Rollins recalling a drive-through experience at a fast food restaurant. You can watch the video below.
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart On the ‘Ludicrous’ Rumors About Himself & Sunny, Sharpshooter Origins
- WWE Holds ‘Town Hall’ Meeting With Employees, Lays Out New Work Policy & More
- Chris Jericho Questions Speed of Election Vote Counting, CM Punk, MVP and Others Criticize Him For It
- Chavo Guerrero Recalls Vince McMahon Asking Him What to Do After Eddie Died, Feeling ‘Guided’ Working the Show