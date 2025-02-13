The Undertaker Recalls Attending Super Bowl LIX With Vince McMahon

As previously reported, The Undertaker was at Super Bowl LIX this past weekend, which he attended with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Undertaker spoke about attending the event and his relationship with McMahon.

He said: “I was his guest, yeah. Look, I’m gonna get hate for that,” he said. “People are like, ‘Oh you guys were so close, you know what happened,’ I’m like ‘I don’t know what hasn’t been done, we don’t talk about those things.’ But he is a friend of mine. First off, he gave me an opportunity to make something of my life and become something. Through the course of all of those years, we became friends. After my father passed away, he was a father figure, he was a brother, he was a mentor. I don’t know everything that’s happened, what’s gone on, and I’m not the judge on this case. There’s only one judge, that’s the man upstairs. He’s gonna give us all whatever we deserve in the end, and that’s what it is. I think people in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones … I don’t have to agree with everything that people do, but it doesn’t change the fact that I love somebody, and I’m friends with somebody.“