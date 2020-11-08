The Undertaker Talks About Friendship With Paul Bearer in New Sneak Peek for The Mortician

– WWE released a new preview clip for The Mortician: The Story of Paul Bearer. The new documentary on the late WWE Hall of Famer is now available on the WWE Network. In the new clip, The Undertaker talks about his relationship and friendship with Bearer, aka Bill Moody.

The Undertaker also tweeted on his late former manager today, “Paul Bearer was an iconic manager in front of and behind the curtain and was a great friend and great person in my life. I hope this shows just a portion of the man he was and the role he played in helping make The Undertaker so successful. #TheMortician @WWENetwork” You can check out that preview clip below.