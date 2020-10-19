The Undertaker Thanks Fans For Supporting Him Throughout His Wrestling Career

WWE is gearing up for its ’30 Days of the Deadman’ programming starting on Oct. 25, and that has The Undertaker refecting on the support he’s received from fans around the world throughout his wrestling career.

In reply to a tweet by Sony Sports Indiana, Undertaker expressed his gratitude for the fans during the 30 Years of Taker celebration.

“The support received over the years from fans across the world still amazes me. Thank you to the fans in @WWEIndia, I hope you enjoy #30YearsOfTaker on @SPN_Action,” Taker wrote.

WWE Untold: The Phenom and The Legend Killer will kick off the Undertaker special on Sunday, with it culminating in an appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions with Steve Austin on Nov. 22.

You can find the full slate of ’30 Days of the Deadman’ programming at this link.