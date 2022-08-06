The Undertaker Thinks Triple H Will Do Well In New WWE Roles

In an interview with ESPN, The Undertaker gave his thoughts on Triple H taking over creative and talent relations in WWE and why he thinks he’ll do well. Here are highlights:

On things changing creatively: “They’re loosening the reins a little bit as far as what guys can say and do. I think the product will probably be a little more aggressive. I think that’s going to come through in the creative. They’ve kind of been in this entertainment mode, so they’re going to have to get some grit and meanness.”

On why more grit will help: “Those things are going to help because WWE is going to do it better than anybody else, and they don’t throw things away. Hopefully, a lot of people there know how to rein things in and make things like that mean something instead of just doing it to do it.”

On how Triple H will do as head of creative: “I mean, he’s brilliant, he really is. I don’t think he gets enough credit for his wrestling acumen. I think he’ll be a huge asset to the development of a lot of guys. And he’s a no bulls— kind of guy too. He’s going to let you know what you’re doing that’s right and what you’re doing that’s wrong. I think it’s going to be a step in the right direction with Hunter.”