The Undertaker Thought He’d Keep Wrestling After Match With AJ Styles

In the latest episode of Six Feet Under (via Fightful), The Undertaker revealed that he originally thought he could keep wrestling after his match with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36. However, once he finished the Boneyard match, he knew that he was done.

He said: “I wasn’t thinking ahead. The only thing I was thinking was, ‘There may be more gas in the tank for some other opponents,’ but I didn’t have anybody in mind. I was completely focused on AJ and the shape that I thought I was going to have to be in to have the match that I wanted to have with him, which would have been initially in a wrestling ring. So I mean, my whole focus was on that.“