The Undertaker Thought The Rock Would Fail In His WWE Debut

On the latest episode of Six Feet Under, The Undertaker talked about The Rock’s impact on WWE’s business when he returned earlier this year, his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1996 from Madison Square Garden, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On The Rock: “Yeah, he’s worked very hard… It’s so funny because I’ve told like — when he debuted in Madison Square Garden and he was Rocky Maivia, I was like, ‘Oh, this kid’s done.’ I thought, ‘He’s over.’ Especially in the Garden, right? They will flat out just annihilate you right out of the get-go. And sometimes you can’t recover.

“And he’s coming out, and he’s got the little curly hair back then. And they’re telling him to smile. And they’re just booing out of him, and I was like, ‘Oh, just kid ain’t long. And it’s a shame because he’s a legacy too,’ right? Little did I know, I guess I got that one wrong. Yeah. I mean, he was always a student. Like I mean, he was always writing stuff down and asking questions and just — yeah, incredible. Incredible work ethic.”

On the Rock bringing back old-school fans: “He put eyes on the product that hadn’t been on the product in a while [at WrestleMania 40]… Yeah, I think that was part of the goal with TKO, is to bring somebody of that — you know, they brought him on to the board (of directors) and made him a board member. He’s got his hand in everything from professional football to everything.”

